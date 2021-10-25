CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 252 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Conditions will gradually improve as winds diminish. Seas will still remain turbulent during the day at times. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hazardous seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 18 to 23 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 17 to 22 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 14 to 19 feet at 17 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather