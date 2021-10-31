CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

206 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 9 to 14 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning 10 to 14 nm from shore,

except 5 nm from shore near Cape Blanco. Fore the Small Craft

Advisory 2 to 15 NM from shore, except from Port Orford to Cape

Blanco, where conditions will reach to the coast.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning 4 to 10 nm from shore,

From Gold Beach to Cape Arago. Fore the Small Craft Advisory 2

to 10 NM from shore, except from Port Orford to Cape Blanco,

where conditions will reach to the coast.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

