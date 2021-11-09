CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 208 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather