CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

207 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep 5 to 8 ft seas with north to northeast winds 15

to 20 kt due to a mix of wind wave, fresh swell, and a

west-northwest swell at 10 to 11 seconds.

* WHERE...From near Cape Blanco southward, beyond 5 nm from

shore. Seas will be highest in the portion south of Gold Beach.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

