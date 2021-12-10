CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 235 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken during the rest of the morning but occasionally breezy winds with occasional 15-20kt gusts will still be possible at times. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather