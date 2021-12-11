CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST

early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this

morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

