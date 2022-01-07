CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

244 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 16

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 16

seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

