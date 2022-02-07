CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 203 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 11 ft expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 ft possible. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very steep sea conditions. 10 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...All areas, except those sheltered from the north wind very close to shore south of Brookings. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather