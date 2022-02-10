CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

207 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, and very

steep wind driven seas of 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 PM PST

Friday, with a Small Craft Advisory in effect for some areas

from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

