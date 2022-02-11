CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

151 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep to

very steep wind driven seas 8 to 12 feet, lowering to steep seas

7 to 10 feet late this morning through this afternoon.

* WHERE...Very steep hazardous sea will affect areas beyond 3 nm

from shore south of Bandon to Nesika Beach this morning, with

conditions hazardous to small craft elsewhere. Conditions

hazardous to small craft will continue through this afternoon

for areas between Charleston to Gold Beach beyond 5 nm from

shore and with in 5 nm of shore near Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, lowering to

20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Steep to very steep wind driven

seas 9 to 12 feet, lowering to steep 8 to 9 ft seas late this

afternoon and this evening.

* WHERE...Very steep, hazardous seas will affect the area this

morning. Late this morning through this afternoon, very steep

seas will affect areas beyond 10 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Gold Beach and areas south of Gold Beach beyond 20 nm

from shore, with conditions hazardous to small craft elsewhere.

Conditions hazardous to small craft will linger across most the

area this evening.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather