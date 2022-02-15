CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 249 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft. A building long period westerly swell will combine with the shorter period seas Wednesday into Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...All of the area, with the highest seas in the outer waters and especially south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather