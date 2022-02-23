CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

11 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

