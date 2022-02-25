CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM PST

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 3 AM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

