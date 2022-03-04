CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 141 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Sunday. Strongest winds and highest seas will occur Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas will be very choppy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms containing erratic, gusty winds, hail and lightning are expected early this morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather