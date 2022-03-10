CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 117 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep seas of 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Areas south of Pistol River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather