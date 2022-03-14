CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 235 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. seas 9 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. seas 11 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. seas 8 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather