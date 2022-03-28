CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

232 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

