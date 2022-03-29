CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3

AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 6 to 9 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

THURSDAY...

combined seas 7 to 12 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep northwest seas 6 to 9 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...South of Port Orford between 2 nm and 40 nm offshore.

* WHEN...Through 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels and pose an increased risk to inexperienced

mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

