CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 236 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 8 seconds expected. * WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas. For the Gale Warning, all areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep to very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____