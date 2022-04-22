CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 306 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. seas 11 to 14 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. seas 10 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos seas 10 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. seas 10 to 14 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. seas 12 to 15 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. seas 9 to 12 feet at 16 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather