CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

254 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 10 seconds

kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds expected.

For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 7 to 11 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

seas 7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 10 seconds expected. For

the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 10 seconds expected.

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 10 seconds expected.

For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 6 to 9 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

