CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

249 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

combined seas 11 to 16 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 9 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday

morning through Monday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

combined seas 7 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

