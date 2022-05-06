CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 249 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and combined seas 11 to 16 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO combined seas 7 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather