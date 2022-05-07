CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 253 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and combined seas of 11 to 15 feet are expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and combined seas of 12 to 15 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas of 11 to 14 feet are possible when conditions are * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and combined seas of 9 to 12 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt and combined seas of 9 to 12 feet are possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... combined seas of 13 to 16 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather