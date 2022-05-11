CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 249 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather