CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6

to 9 feet tonight into Thursday morning. Winds increase to 30

to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by Thursday afternoon, with

seas becoming very steep at 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 11 AM

PDT Thursday., followed by a Gale Warning from 11 AM to 7 PM

PDT Thursday, and a Hazardous Seas Warning from 11 AM Thursday

to 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6

to 8 feet tonight into Thursday morning. Winds increase to 25

to 30 kt and seas becoming very steep at 8 to 11 feet by

Thursday afternoon.

PDT Thursday, followed by a Hazardous Seas Warning from 11 AM

Thursday to 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to midnight PDT tonight.

