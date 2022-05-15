CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 106 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...All areas north of Bandon and areas generally beyond 5 nm from shore from Bandon to Gold Beach. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather