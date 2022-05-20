CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

241 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 11 to 16 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 8 to 13 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

