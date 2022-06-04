CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather