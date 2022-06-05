CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

254 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

