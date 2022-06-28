CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 209 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT MUCH OF THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING... Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather