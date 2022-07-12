CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 231 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Strong north winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 11 ft, lowering to north winds 20 to 25 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Very steep hazardous seas will affect areas beyond 3 nm from shore this morning, then will affect areas south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm from shore this afternoon through late tonight. Elsewhere, expect conditions hazardous to small craft. Wednesday through Wednesday evening, conditions hazardous to small craft will affect all the area. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 ft, lowering to north winds 20 to * WHERE...Very steep hazardous seas will affect all areas this morning, then will affect areas south of Port Orford this afternoon through late tonight. Wednesday through Wednesday evening, conditions hazardous to small craft will affect all the area, except for an area of lingering very steep seas from Brookings southward between 10 to 25 nm during the morning. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather