CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Strong north winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep

and hazardous seas of 8 to 11 ft, lowering to north winds 20 to

25 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet Wednesday afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE...Very steep hazardous seas will affect areas beyond 3 nm

from shore this morning, then will affect areas south of Port

Orford beyond 3 nm from shore this afternoon through late

tonight. Elsewhere, expect conditions hazardous to small craft.

Wednesday through Wednesday evening, conditions hazardous to

small craft will affect all the area.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 ft, lowering to north winds 20 to

* WHERE...Very steep hazardous seas will affect all areas this

morning, then will affect areas south of Port Orford this

afternoon through late tonight. Wednesday through Wednesday

evening, conditions hazardous to small craft will affect all

the area, except for an area of lingering very steep seas from

Brookings southward between 10 to 25 nm during the morning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this

morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather