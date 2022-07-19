CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 214 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Wednesday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather