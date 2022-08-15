CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and very steep, hazardous seas of 9 to 11 ft at 7

seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20

to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas of 6

to 9 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect areas

from Port Orford southward through through Tuesday afternoon.

These conditions expand northward to affect all areas Tuesday

night through Wednesday. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected from around Gold Beach southward late Tuesday afternoon

through Tuesday night.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM Tuesday to 11 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep to very steep seas could

capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are

expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. Steep wind

wave dominated seas of 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.

from Port Orford southward beyond 2 NM of shore and closer to

shore near Gold Beach and the capes.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

