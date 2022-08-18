CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 234 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight PDT Saturday night. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 PM PDT Saturday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM PDT * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind driven seas 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...All areas south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 2 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather