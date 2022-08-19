CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1247 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...All areas south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather