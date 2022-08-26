CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 245 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT....Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... seas 8 to 12 ft with the highest seas Saturday into Sunday. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft at 9 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...For the Gale Warning, 5 to 15 nm away from shore and south of Gold Beach. For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas will be hazardous at times * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather