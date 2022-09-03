CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday.

