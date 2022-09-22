CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 127 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Areas beyond 10 nm from shore and south of Bandon. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather