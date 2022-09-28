CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

254 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 3 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT

7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 PM PDT Friday.

