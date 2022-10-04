CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 206 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather