CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 203 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather