SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

203 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest 10 to 15 ft at 14 to 15 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels,

and will likely produce hazardous bar conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

