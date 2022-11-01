CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 247 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest swell 11 to 17 ft at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather