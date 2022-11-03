CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

232 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 ft when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and Outer waters

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM

offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHAT...A moderate chop expected.

* WHAT..Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 9 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

