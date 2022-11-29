CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 203 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Choppy seas with waves 7 to 9 feet and a period of 6 to 9 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather