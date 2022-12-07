CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected. For the Storm Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 55 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Storm Watch, from

Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

