SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

257 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds. For

the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds expected. For the Storm

Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas

20 to 30 ft at 15 seconds possible.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas through Sunday

evening. Then, inside 25 NM from shore off Pt. St. George, but

closer in to shore around Port Orford Sunday night through

Monday afternoon. For the Gale Warning, for areas beyond 25 NM

from shore off Pt. St. George, but closer in to shore near

Cape Blanco from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. For

the Storm Watch, all areas Monday evening through Tuesday.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Monday.

For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

For the Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities may be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for very strong winds and very steep and

hazardous seas.

