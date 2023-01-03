CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 212 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift to the west by midday and diminish. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM PST today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift to the west and diminish during the afternoon from west to east. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather