CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

245 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

10 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT...A moderate chop.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and a moderate chop.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

seas 8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 10 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

seas 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather