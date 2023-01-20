CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

206 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather